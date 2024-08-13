'Game of Thrones': 5 years on, Kit Harington says ending was 'rushed'

British actor Kit Harington (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:05 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:06 PM

The final season of the popular Game of Thrones series received a lot of backlash when it was released in 2019.

Now, after five years, Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, has said the ending was rushed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a new GQ interview, Harington said, "I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

Regarding the backlash to the series finale episode, Harington replied, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work."

Harington also discussed HBO's shelved Thrones spinoff, titled Snow, that was in development for a period of time. While the actor declined to say what the storyline was about ("because it starts a whole thing [online]"), he did explain his thinking behind working on it and why it ultimately didn't work out.