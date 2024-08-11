Gadget Review: The latest Echo device makes for a bright wake-up call

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 2:14 PM

Amazon may have introduced the new Echo Spot recently, adding to its long line-up of Echo devices, but the Echo Spot is not a new entrant in the seemingly never-ending Echo line. In fact, the original Echo Spot came and went without much fanfare in around 2007, but now in 2024, we see its return.

This latest iteration of the Echo Spot features a compact design, offers impressive functionality, and provides excellent sound quality for its size. There are numerous positive aspects to consider, but it’s not necessarily a device that will appeal to everyone.

So what is the Echo Spot? In short, it’s a Matter-compliant alarm clock powered by Alexa. For those who have used Alexa or Echo devices before, you might think that’s the end of the review, but that’s not the case. While it is indeed an Alexa-driven alarm clock, it offers a lot more than just a basic alarm function. Before we dive into those features, let’s take a look at the hardware, which is part of the excitement of this device.

The Echo Spot is equipped with a single DC power input, which, unfortunately, isn’t USB-C. This would have been a welcome addition, especially considering the many multiport USB-C chargers and cables that everyone on planet Earth already has in use. On the top of the device, there are three buttons for adjusting the volume and muting the microphone.

The device’s form factor is quite compact, measuring only around 10 x 11 cm, making it suitable for a bedside table. The rectangular 2.83-inch screen is slightly tilted towards the back, ensuring visibility, although at certain angles, it may appear dull. It also seems like there might have been plans for additional features — perhaps a camera, which the Echo Spot lacks — since the screen doesn’t occupy all the available space, which gives it an unfinished look.

When the original Echo Spot was released, it was more of a smart speaker with a clock integrated into it, representing an early iteration of the Echo Show line. It also included features that are no longer present, such as a camera for video calls, the ability to stream videos, and a 3.5mm audio jack for enhanced audio output options.

However, considering that this device is designed primarily for bedroom use, losing these features does not significantly impact its core functionality.

As previously mentioned, the Echo Spot is intended to serve as a smart alarm clock rather than simply a smart speaker with a clock. Its vibrant display enhances your morning routine by providing weather updates, daily schedules and routines, and displaying information on the music currently playing.

One aspect I have appreciated about Echo speakers over time is their audio quality, and the Echo Spot holds its own in this regard. It handles podcasts and audiobooks effectively, which is ideal for my usual listening habits while in bed.

However, it struggles a bit when it comes to reproducing a broad range of frequencies at higher volumes; anything above 70 percent tends to produce distortion. This results in muddy mid-range audio, which is understandable given the device's compact size. It’s also important to note that the speaker is quite directional, meaning you’ll lose a significant amount of volume if you step outside a roughly 45-degree arc in front of it.

However, none of this detracts from its efficacy as a bedside speaker or smart alarm clock. You are hardly going to need a bellowing brass orchestra to wake up every morning, so even putting the Echo spot at half volume makes it both loud enough to bring you back from slumberland and musical enough to elevate your mood when waking up. And there’s the added bonus of seeing other information right up to prepare you for the day, like the weather.

When it comes to audio quality, readers of this column know how finicky this reviewer can be, and while the Echo Spot wouldn’t be my first choice for music listening, it performs admirably considering its size and price.

Of course, there are better Echo devices when it comes to sheer audio quality. Both the original Amazon smart speakers - the Echo and the Echo Dot with clock - sound better as pure audio devices, while the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 are smart displays that also perform a bit better sonically while providing bigger information displays as well.

That makes the Echo Spot somewhat of a midway device – you get much of the best sound from the smart speakers and a bit of the information display from the smart displays. The price, too, is a midway feature. At Dh334, we’re torn between whether it lacks features when compared to the larger Echo smart displays or is a step up in terms of features from the small Amazon smart speakers, such as the Echo Dot.

If you’re in the market for a musical smart speaker, the Echo Dot or Echo 4th generation might give you better sound. And if it’s a smart display you’ve set your eyes on, you might want to consider the Echo Show 8, which does not cost too much more for the additional features and the larger screen that it provides, with a touchscreen interface for controlling smart home devices.

However, if you’re looking for a space-efficient smart alarm clock that brightens up your mornings, the Echo Spot could be the perfect choice. It has good sound quality, a vibrant screen, solid functionality, and boasts an attractive design that works well as both a clock and a speaker.

Even though it gets bested by its own stablemates in the Echo device range, place it on your bedside table; it’s a bright spot to wake up to every morning.

Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker