From Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs express grief over demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86. There was an outpouring of grief from all sections of society, including celebrities such as Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86.

Salman Khan took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata."

Ajay Devgn posted, "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir."

Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram story, "Deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ratan Tataji. He upheld the values of integrity, grace and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP sir, you have touched so many lives."

Remembering Tata, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir."

Sharing a smiling portrait of the veteran Industrialist, Sanjay Dutt expressed deep sorrow. He posted, "India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace."

Randeep Hooda described Tata as "India's most valuable man". He posted on his X handle, "India's most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration."

Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, dropped a throwback picture of Ratan Tata on his Instagram handle and wrote, "RIP sir RATAN TATA."

Boman Irani also paid tribute. He wrote, "Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India. Rest in eternal peace Ratansha."

Riteish Deshmukh posted on his X handle, "Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir."

Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome photo of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons along with an infinity emoji in his post on Instagram.

In his tribute to the icon, R Madhavan wrote on his Instagram handle, "A Doyan departs.. a visionary, a gentleman of the highest order, an inspiration for generations, leaves behind a void that can never be filled. The loss is personal for everyone from Jamshedpur as this legend engineers, the heavens to make it a better place. Rest in peace Sir."

Sushmita Sen and Karan Johar also paid their last respect to the visionary.

Dharmendra wrote on Instagram, "Ratan tata Saheb, hasrat hi rah gaie aap se milne ki. A Humble King, who looked after his workers like his own children. Sir, you will always be remembered with great love and respect."

Rohit Shetty called Tata, a 'real hero'.

Ricky Kej also penned a note on his Instagram handle, which read, "I was blessed to have met him during this lifetime.. today marks the end of an era. One of the greatest humans ever. A gift to our nation and to humanity. His vision, generosity and ideals will long outlive him. @ratantata #RIP."