From Kylie Jenner to Ariana Grande: A look at Hollywood’s recent divorces, splits that shocked fans

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, also announced divorce after seven years of marriage

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 7:15 PM

Over the years, the glitzy world of Hollywood has witnessed some adorable love stories and most tragic heartbreaks. Some of the tales of heartbreaks have been immortalised in music, art and films by the biggest names in the entertainment business. Here is a look at some of the biggest heartbreaks in recent times:

Ariana Grande

Pop star Ariana Grande separated from her husband Dalton Gomez. As per TMZ, the pop singer, who has been married to Dalton since May 2021, separated from him in January this year. She was spotted during the Wimbledon Men's Final on Sunday without her wedding ring.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, announced divorce after seven years of marriage. As per a statement provided to Page Six, the couple said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Kevin Costner

Actor Kevin Costner, known for his work in projects such as Yellowstone and The Bodyguard, has been making headlines for his ugly divorce from Christine Baumgartner. As per reports, disputes have arisen during the ongoing divorce proceedings over the division of belongings at their beachside compound. The actor's legal representatives also contend that his wife had been making costly personal purchases for several months. This was, they said, part of her preparations to separate from him.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Earlier this year, actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband of 11 years, Jim Toth, made the announcement of their divorce through a joint statement on social media. About going public about her divorce, Reese Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar said, "To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

Taylor Swift

Pop icon Taylor Swift fans were in for a shock when she broke up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn after a relationship that lasted over six years. Both Taylor and Joe remained tight-lipped about their breakup.

Emma Watson

Actress Emma Watson — known for her role in the Harry Potter series — and Brandon Green called it quits after being in a relationship for 18 months during Christmas last year. As per reports, the sources mentioned that their romance was quite serious and that the couple even met each other's parents.

Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford broke up in May 2023 bringing their almost one-year-long relationship to an end. As per a report by People, the split was amicable and the two “remain good friends.”

Kylie Jenner

In January, this year, reality star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and musician Travis Scott ended their on-again, off-again relationship. The couple has two children together, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

AJ McLean

In March this year, AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys, and his wife Rochelle revealed that they are currently taking a break from their marriage, though they are not pursuing a divorce. After being married for 11 years, the couple, AJ McLean aged 45 and Rochelle, a makeup artist and hairstylist aged 41, made the announcement stating that they have decided to temporarily separate in order to focus on personal growth and work on strengthening their relationship.

Camila Cabello

The Senorita sensation — Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — gave their relationship a second chance after their first split in 2021. The two singers were seen together in April 2023 but by June 2023, the couple broke up again.

