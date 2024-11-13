Free concert in Dubai: Bollywood's Badshah, Jonita Gandhi to perform at Zabeel Park

Fans of Hindi music, gear up to catch some of the biggest names in Bollywood at absolutely no cost!

Badshah, Jonita Gandhi and Indie Rock band Avial are set to perform at Zabeel Park on November 16.

The event, hosted by Emirates loves India, is set to commence at 11am and will run till 11pm. Comedian Sundeep Anand will bring plenty of laughs, while traditional cultural dances and Hindustani classical music will offer a soulful connection to India’s roots.

At the celebration, there will be more than 40 food stalls offering authentic Indian food and 8 stalls showcasing regional crafts and traditions.