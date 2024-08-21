Four suspects arrested in connection with 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's death

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 1:16 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 1:17 PM

Four individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on the soap opera General Hospital.

The announcement was made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wactor, 37, was killed by a gunshot on May 25 while walking to his car after his shift at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

Reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter indicate that the actor was confronted by the suspects while they were allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

The four suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Robert Barceleau, Leonel Gutierrez, Sergio Estrada, and 22-year-old Frank Olano.

They were apprehended on Thursday, and the charges against them have now been officially announced.

Barceleau faces charges of murder, with a special circumstance allegation for killing during the commission of a robbery, as well as attempted robbery and grand theft, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If convicted, he could face life in prison and is currently being held without bail.

Estrada is charged with murder (without the special circumstance), attempted robbery, and grand theft.