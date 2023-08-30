Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter ‘alive and well’ after Instagram post claimed he is dead

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 5:20 PM

Former American reality TV show Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter said on Tuesday that he is alive, after a statement was released on his verified Instagram page announcing his death.

The now-deleted Instagram post claimed that Seiter, 36, had passed away unexpectedly and that he was “finally at peace”. However, Seiter released a video on August 29, saying that his Instagram was hacked into and that someone played a “cruel joke” mocking his struggle with mental health issues.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone,” the now-deleted statement read, reported New York Post.

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve,” the statement further said.

Following this, many outlets reported that Seiter had died at the age of 36.

The statement had come days after Seiter shared a photo of himself with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile”.

In the latest video, posted by Seiter on Instagram, he said, “As you can see I am alive and well. My account was hacked. Last 24 hours I have been desperately trying to get into it”.

He added, “Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I have gone through with depression and suicide attempts”.

“I am sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try and identify who was behind this,” Seiter said.

Seiter was a contestant on The Bachelorette show in 2015.

