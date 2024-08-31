UAE: World's first Ferrari esports arena with top gaming stations opens in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 1:14 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 1:39 PM

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park, has once again set a new benchmark in the entertainment landscape with the grand opening of the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena. This cutting-edge facility is poised to become the ultimate destination for racing enthusiasts, Formula 1 fans, and adrenaline junkies alike.

The newly inaugurated Ferrari World Esports Arena boasts an impressive array of 20 Gran Turismo simulators, thoughtfully designed to cater to a diverse audience. Fourteen of these simulators are tailored for adult racers, while six are specifically crafted for younger guests, ensuring a family-friendly environment that welcomes visitors of all ages. Additionally, the arena features three specialised F1 simulators that transport participants into the driver’s seat of a Ferrari race car, allowing them to experience the thrill of racing across iconic F1 Grand Prix circuits such as the Yas Marina Circuit.

Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island

City Times visited the park on August 29 for an exclusive preview where we tried out the simulators and we were amazed by its realism. In a chat with with Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, we also discussed the arena's inspiration and how it adds to the UAE's Esports scene.

"It is the first Ferrari-themed Esports arena in the world," said Al Nuaimi on what makes the attraction unique. "So no one else has it, and we have ensured that even though someone wants to come up with something similar, they will not compete with the design and the architect that we have brought in here."

Staying true to Ferrari ethos

Speaking of design, the Ferrari World Esports Arena stays true to the Ferrari colours; featuring a sleek black and red floor-to-ceiling aesthetic that mirrors the iconic brand, making it a visual masterpiece. The arena is equipped with top-tier gaming stations, including high-performance PCs, professional-grade equipment, and the latest consoles, ensuring a seamless and immersive gaming experience for all visitors.

The arena features a sleek black and red floor-to-ceiling aesthetic that mirrors the iconic Ferrari brand

The arena boasts an impressive array of 20 Gran Turismo simulators and three specialised F1 simulators

So, what inspired the creation of a Ferrari-themed Esports arena, we asked. "We work very closely with the Ferrari team and that's where the inspiration came from," Al Nuaimi said. "We see what is missing in the world, not only within the UAE, and how we can make use of that. We also want to keep adding unique selling points to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi."

Inclusivity at its core

Ferrari World continues to prioritise inclusivity with the introduction of two Gran Turismo simulators specifically designed for people of determination at its Esports Arena. This thoughtful addition underscores the park’s ongoing commitment to creating accessible and enjoyable experiences for all guests. "It is a UAE government initiative and it's been cascaded to all sectors," Al Nuaimi said. "And being part of the tourism and hospitality sector, it is a mandate now for us to have these things in everything we do. We have introduced a similar concept to other drone rides, but for racing simulators, this is the first time in the whole world, and we promise we will add more to inclusivity."

The Ferrari World Esports Arena is open daily from 10am to 6pm. Entry to the Gran Turismo simulators is included with the theme park ticket until the end of the year. Access to the exclusive F1 simulators is available at an additional charge, starting from Dh60 per race.