'Feeling honoured': Allu Arjun expresses gratitude for love pouring in after his National award win

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 4:26 PM

Actor Allu Arjun who is beaming with pride as he won the Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise at the 69th National Film Award on Friday expressed gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Not only that he also congratulated other National Award winners.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a picture captured at the precious moment.

In the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen giving a tight hug to Pushpa director Sukumar.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled.”

As soon as Pushpa fame actor uploaded the post, the fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Actor Sharad Malhotra wrote, "Allu Sir take a bow pls …phenomenal stuff."

Another commented, "Congrats @alluarjunonline anna for BEST ACTOR NATIONAL AWARD."

On Thursday, as soon as the jury for the National Film Award announced Allu Arjun as the winner for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, fans of the Pushpa star flooded social media with heartfelt messages.

Many even throned outside his residence to extend their greetings to Allu Arjun.

Not only fans but Allu Arjun’s industry friends congratulated the actor and praised him for his performance.

Taking to Insta story, Rana Daggubati wrote, “Bunny my man seen no one like you your hard work get you everywhere!'Congratulations on the National award and many more to come.”

A video also went viral on the internet in which Allu Arjun is seen greeting his well-wishers with folded hands.

Mythri Movie Makers shared a video on social media of Sukumar giving a tight hug to Allu Arjun. Along with the post, the caption read, “Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards. #Pushpa #ThaggedheLe."

Pushpa was released in theatres in December 2021. The film not only showcased his exceptional performance but portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and captivating aura. The actor's hooksteps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

Allu Arjun is now all set to come up with the film's second part, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. More details regarding the sequel are awaited.

