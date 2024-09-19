Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' set to become first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in India

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:56 PM

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was released in 2022 worldwide, will finally make it's debut in India.

Director Bilal Lashari and Mahira shared the update on their official Instagram handles.

"Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love," Bilal wrote.

Mahira took to her Instagram Story to share the film's poster. She expressed her excitement by writing, "lets go".

The Legend of Maula Jatt will become the first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in Indian theatres.