Father's Day in the UAE: Mark the occasion with these exciting offers

Treat the father in your life to these splendid deals

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 2:22 PM

Luxurious breakfast buffet

Celebrate Father's Day with a luxurious breakfast buffet at Les Cuisines, where dads eat for free when dining with a family of four. Enjoy a wide range of delectable treats for a lavish start to the day. The price is Dh125 per person and Dh75 for children up to 12 years old.


Free brunch for dads

For Father's Day, from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23, Michelin Select - Punjab Grill is offering a free Weekend Brunch experience for all fathers dining with three paying adults. Located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the brunch includes unlimited chaat, kebabs, tikkas, mains, and dessert. For an additional Dh69, dads can also enjoy unlimited hops, grapes, and frozen margaritas. Menu highlights include Avocado Papdi Chaat, Chicken Tikka Chaat, Green Masala Shrimps, Dal Makhani, Biryani Rice, and Paan Ki Rasmalai. The brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm, costing Dh245 per person for others.


Free dining for children accompanied by dads

In celebration of Father’s Day, MINT, a family-friendly restaurant and café in City Walk and Dubai Mall, is offering free dining for children up to 12 years old when dining with their dads from June 21 to 23 for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. MINT features a Kids’ Dine and Play area in the City Walk branch with a new pizza counter and a loft-style, netted play area. The Father’s Day offer applies to both MINT locations, which are open daily.

Father's Day concert

Celebrate Father's Day at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on June 21 with a live concert featuring legendary artist Hussain Al Jassmi, also known as "Al Jabal," and renowned performer Tamer Ashor. Enjoy an evening of energetic and emotional performances, making it the perfect way to celebrate with your dad. Don't miss this extraordinary musical event!

Live performance by Gipsy Mariano

On June 21, Beefbar will host a special event featuring a live performance by 'Gipsy Mariano,' an international band inspired by the Gipsy Kings, playing hits like Bamboleo and Volare. The band will travel from France for this occasion. The evening will also include dancers throughout the venue, a welcome drink for all guests, and a specially crafted beverage for fathers to celebrate the night.

Unique dining experience

Celebrate Father’s Day at Couqley with a unique dining experience featuring the limited-edition 'Come to Papa' meat platter, available from June 21 to 23. Priced at Dh169, this platter includes premium cuts like Rumpsteak Slider, Filet Mignon, and Bavette, accompanied by a choice of sides and sauces. The first 25 fathers at the JLT and Downtown Dubai locations will receive a customised 'Come to Papa' apron. Dads can also enjoy a Stella Artois hop pint at a reduced price of Dh45. Couqley offers a charming ambience and exceptional French cuisine, making it the perfect spot to celebrate Father's Day.

