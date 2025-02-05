'Fantastic Four: First Steps' poster not created with AI, studio confirms

In a statement issued recently, Marvel Studios denied allegations that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create the new poster of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The poster, which was released in conjunction with the film's first teaser, quickly garnered attention on social media, with some speculating that AI had been employed due to certain design inconsistencies.

The poster features a group of 20th-century men and women standing in a crowd, waving at the Fantastic Four as they appear to take flight on a superhero mission.

While many fans praised the visual, others pointed out unusual details. These discrepancies led to widespread speculation that AI technology was behind the design.

One social media user commented, "This has to be AI right? Or am I the only one who thinks this?"

Another wrote, "Looks like AI made it."

"Every poster now is with AI," wrote a third user.

However, a spokesperson for Marvel quickly debunked these rumours, clarifying to The Hollywood Reporter that the studio did not use AI for the poster's creation.

"The image was crafted through traditional methods," the spokesperson confirmed.

This speculation surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster follows a similar controversy involving the film The Brutalist.

The Oscar-nominated movie faced criticism when rumours emerged that AI had been used to enhance the dialogue, leading some to question the authenticity of the performances.