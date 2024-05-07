Fahadh Faasil hails Ranbir Kapoor as India's 'best actor'

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 2:38 PM Last updated: Tue 7 May 2024, 2:39 PM

In a candid conversation with an Indian entertainment portal, Fahadh Faasil couldn't contain his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess, branding him as the epitome of talent in the nation. Faasil, known for his nuanced performances, expressed his genuine appreciation for Kapoor's craft, acknowledging him as the "best actor in the country."

“I don't have to hide anything, I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. I don't think people expect magic from me, from Pushpa. It's a pure collaboration, love for Suku (Sukumar) Sir. My stuff is here. Very clearly. It doesn't get to me because I and a lot of my friends here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors India has ever produced. Ranbir Kapoor, I mean, the best actor in the country. So, I don't know what they see in me,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor

Addressing the growing perception of him as a pan-India star, Fahadh remained humble, asserting his identity as a passionate actor driven by his love for meaningful cinema. He remarked, “No, I am just an actor. I have nothing to do with pan-India. I just do my stuff. And I do what I believe and the idea is never films do business. That's… that's secondary. But the films I do here, I don't I can ever do it anywhere else.”

Fahadh's recent triumph in Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, garnered widespread acclaim for his portrayal of an eccentric Bengaluru-based don. His upcoming venture, Pushpa 2: The Rule, promises another captivating performance from the versatile actor.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor continues to bask in the success of Animal, a blockbuster helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With anticipation building around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Sai Pallavi as his co-star, Kapoor remains a formidable force in Bollywood. The leaked on-set images from his projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, have already set social media abuzz with excitement.

