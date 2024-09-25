'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' promises drama and new faces

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM

Netflix has officially confirmed the return of the popular series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives for a third season.

The announcement came from cast members Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari, and others, who shared the news on social media, generating excitement among fans.

The third season is set to premiere on October 18 exclusively on Netflix.

In a post on Instagram, the cast declared, "The fabulous gang is back and they're bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3!"

This new season promises to deliver fresh drama as it introduces three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla.

Returning favourites include Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

Earlier, Netflix India teased the upcoming season as part of its new line-up, stating, "You know and love the four but the more the merrier the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!"