Experience the ultimate brunch party at BCH, Dubai

Get ready to elevate your weekend plans with BCH’s vibrant brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Nestled on The Palm Jumeirah, BCH invites you to its air-conditioned terrace and restaurant area, where you can indulge in Mediterranean flavours, fresh live seafood stations, and panoramic views, all while enjoying show-stopping live performances and beats from the resident DJ.
BCH has quickly become the party hotspot of The Palm Jumeirah, renowned for its electrifying atmosphere and world-class cuisine. The venue sets the benchmark for the ultimate day-to-night party experience, featuring dynamic lighting schemes and vivacious decor that create the perfect backdrop for those Instagram-worthy shots, promising non-stop fun all day long.
Brunch packages start from Dh375 per person (includes soft drinks and mocktails). Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at BCH, W Dubai, West Crescent - The Palm Jumeirah. For reservations, email hello@bchclb.com or call 04 834 3803.
