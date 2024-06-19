E-Paper

Experience the ultimate brunch party at BCH, Dubai

Join the electrifying Saturday brunch at Palm Jumeirah's premier destination

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 3:12 PM

Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 3:13 PM

Get ready to elevate your weekend plans with BCH’s vibrant brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Nestled on The Palm Jumeirah, BCH invites you to its air-conditioned terrace and restaurant area, where you can indulge in Mediterranean flavours, fresh live seafood stations, and panoramic views, all while enjoying show-stopping live performances and beats from the resident DJ.

BCH has quickly become the party hotspot of The Palm Jumeirah, renowned for its electrifying atmosphere and world-class cuisine. The venue sets the benchmark for the ultimate day-to-night party experience, featuring dynamic lighting schemes and vivacious decor that create the perfect backdrop for those Instagram-worthy shots, promising non-stop fun all day long.


Brunch packages start from Dh375 per person (includes soft drinks and mocktails). Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at BCH, W Dubai, West Crescent - The Palm Jumeirah. For reservations, email hello@bchclb.com or call 04 834 3803.

