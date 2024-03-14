Exciting additions unveiled for WWE 2K24's latest DLC roster

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:06 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:07 PM

The forthcoming DLC pack for WWE 2K24, featuring the charismatic Pat McAfee alongside other notable personas such as Boston Connor, has finally lifted the veil on its contents. Ever since the announcement of WWE 2K24's Season Pass, aficionados have been eagerly awaiting the unveiling of additional playable Superstars, including iconic figures like The Dudley Boyz, Jade Cargill, Carlito, and The Great Muta. However, one particular pack has managed to stir up quite a buzz for its intriguing enigma.

Set to launch on July 24, the Pat McAfee DLC pack teased enthusiasts with a cryptic "stay tuned for more info" notation, prompting rampant speculation among fans. The ambiguity of this message ignited a flurry of conjecture, with some speculating the potential debut of fellow announcers such as Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Byron Saxton, while others entertained the notion of McAfee's podcast co-hosts making their inaugural appearance, much to the astonishment of gaming enthusiasts.

Pat McAfee himself, during an episode of the Pat McAfee show, confirmed the inclusion of his esteemed co-hosts in WWE 2K24. The roster will feature prominent personalities such as AJ Hawk, Boston Connor, Darius Butler, Ty Schmitt, and Pat McAfee himself.

Nevertheless, with WWE 2K24 boasting a diverse roster, players will undoubtedly relish the plethora of options available to them. McAfee and his co-hosts are not the only celebrities gracing the roster, as luminaries such as Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are featured in the base game. Furthermore, the inclusion of WWE 2K24 Soundtrack producer Post Malone in one of the DLC packs underscores the game's appeal beyond wrestling aficionados, potentially attracting a broader audience to the world of WWE.

ALSO READ: