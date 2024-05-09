Excitement builds as Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed her next Bollywood venture alongside Salman Khan in the highly-anticipated film Sikandar, Hindustan Times reported. Following the announcement, social media erupted with excitement, marking the first-time pairing of the actress with the Bollywood icon. The revelation coincided with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's 35th birthday, adding to the surprise for fans.
While some expressed concerns over the noticeable age gap between Rashmika, 28, and Salman, 58, the overwhelming response anticipates a blockbuster Eid release in the coming year. Fans flooded social platforms with enthusiasm, predicting a monumental success for the film, Hindustan Times said.
One Twitter user exclaimed, "Blockbuster Loading.. Bring it on 🔥#Eid2025", while another eagerly anticipated the on-screen chemistry, stating, "This pairing in a whole new look will set the screens on fire 🔥."
The anticipation stems not only from their acting prowess but also from their previous interactions, witnessed on platforms like Bigg Boss and media events. Their captivating dance performance on Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise (2021) left audiences spellbound, further fuelling excitement for their on-screen collaboration in Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss Arunasalam, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, eagerly awaited by fans and cinephiles alike.
ALSO READ:
The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
In the clip gone viral, Karan Johar posed a dilemma to Salman, asking him to choose between the two divas in terms of beauty
Come along as we explore the best looks worn by stars such as Zendaya and Alia Bhatt, intricate details of their designer’s creations, and our thoughts on each ensemble!
Ben Affleck, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber's absence also raised eyebrows
The actor also deemed Vicky Kaushal as the 'find of the decade'
Embark on an exciting adventure this summer with your little ones
He earned global attention for his role in Anatomy of a Fall, winning the Palm Dog prize for best canine performance at Cannes
The six-minute episode features Mendes reading the story alongside illustrations depicting Bluey and his family