Excitement builds as Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 5:01 PM

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed her next Bollywood venture alongside Salman Khan in the highly-anticipated film Sikandar, Hindustan Times reported. Following the announcement, social media erupted with excitement, marking the first-time pairing of the actress with the Bollywood icon. The revelation coincided with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's 35th birthday, adding to the surprise for fans.

While some expressed concerns over the noticeable age gap between Rashmika, 28, and Salman, 58, the overwhelming response anticipates a blockbuster Eid release in the coming year. Fans flooded social platforms with enthusiasm, predicting a monumental success for the film, Hindustan Times said.

One Twitter user exclaimed, "Blockbuster Loading.. Bring it on 🔥#Eid2025", while another eagerly anticipated the on-screen chemistry, stating, "This pairing in a whole new look will set the screens on fire 🔥."

The anticipation stems not only from their acting prowess but also from their previous interactions, witnessed on platforms like Bigg Boss and media events. Their captivating dance performance on Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise (2021) left audiences spellbound, further fuelling excitement for their on-screen collaboration in Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss Arunasalam, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, eagerly awaited by fans and cinephiles alike.

