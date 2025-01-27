Evan Rachel Wood responds after Marilyn Manson investigation ends

US actress Evan Rachel Wood. Photo: AFP

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has issued a statement following the conclusion of the Los Angeles District Attorney (DA)'s investigation into sexual abuse allegations against musician Marilyn Manson.

The DA's office decided not to press charges, citing the statute of limitations as the primary barrier, confirmed Deadline.

In her statement, Wood expressed her gratitude for the extensive four-year investigation into the case and voiced her "endless pride" for the more than a dozen survivors who came forward.

She stressed that the case's outcome is a reminder that "violent crimes should not have an expiration date."

Wood took to her private Instagram handle to say, "My lawyer and I were advised by the Deputy District Attorneys and the Sheriff deputies who investigated the case that there was compelling evidence to support our claims, but that the statute of limitations prevents many of those crimes from being prosecuted."

"We always knew that the statute of limitations would be a barrier, which is why we created the Phoenix Act so that other victims wouldn't have to experience this outcome," she added.

The Phoenix Act, which was co-authored by Wood, former California Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, and Senator Susan Rubio, was passed unanimously in 2020.

According to Deadline, the law extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California to five years. Wood had previously testified before the State Senate in support of the bill in April 2019.

However, Wood noted that while the Phoenix Act can prevent future victims from facing similar legal obstacles, it cannot assist those who were harmed before its passage.

"Unfortunately, the Phoenix Act cannot help in cases which occurred before it was passed, but I hope this shines a light on why it's so important to advocate for better laws," she continued, adding, "Evidence of violent crimes should not have an expiration date."

Wood's statement was released in tandem with that of her colleague, actress Esme Bianco, who is also among the survivors who have accused Manson.

Bianco, known for her role in Game of Thrones, had filed a lawsuit against Manson in 2021 for sexual assault and battery. The case was settled two years later.

Bianco expressed her disappointment over the DA's decision, saying, "Within our toxic culture of victim blaming; a lack of understanding of coercive control, the complex nature of sexual assault within intimate partnerships, and statutes of limitations that do not support the realities of healing; prosecutions face an oftentimes insurmountable hurdle."