Emma Roberts defends 'Madame Web' amid criticism

US actress Emma Roberts (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:16 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM

Actor Emma Roberts has stepped forward to defend the superhero movie Madame Web, expressing disappointment at its reception amid what she described as pervasive internet culture that tends to trivialise creative efforts.

The actress, known for her roles in American Horror Story and Space Cadet, spoke about her positive experience working on Madame Web and her admiration for director S.J. Clarkson.

"I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie," Roberts, shared in an interview with Variety.

She added, "I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think, did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie."

Reflecting on the backlash faced by the film, which starred Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet alongside Roberts herself as Mary Parker, she lamented the impact of internet culture on public perception.

"If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different," Roberts asserted.

She added, "And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

Roberts acknowledged the unpredictability of audience reactions in the entertainment industry and emphasised the difficulty in forecasting a project's success or failure.

"Things work; things don't work. Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they're going to work or they're not. And the truth is, you can't," she explained.

"Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you're like, 'This did well?'," Roberts said according to Variety.

The actress expressed resilience in the face of criticism and the volatility of public opinion. "There is no secret," Roberts continued, adding "It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer. I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something."