Emirati Women's Day: Meet the UAE-based sisters who speak Malayalam fluently

Noora and Mariam Al Helali

Noora and Mariam Al Helali are Emirati sisters in their 20s, who have become a social media sensation in Dubai. They rose to fame earlier this year for speaking fluent Malayalam, a language spoken by people from Kerala, India.

Their fluency in the language led the sisters to lend their voice to several characters in the first Emirati-dubbed Malayalam film Turbo Arabic, which released earlier this month.

When asked what made them learn a foreign language, the sister told City Times, "We went to a Catholic school in Sharjah. The diverse environment helped us connect with different cultures and adapt easily."

And it wasn't a challenge for them because they were surrounded by the people who spoke Malayalam from an early age. "Having Malayalam-speaking nannies made it a natural part of our lives," they said.

Growing up in a multicultural setting, Noora and Mariam realised how empowered they are to share their thoughts when the sisters, along with their cousin, launched their YouTube channel. "We started our channel to express our views and provide both male and female perspectives," they said. "Initially, we didn't give it much thought and it was pursued it just for fun. Now, through your channel we showcase the Emirati lifestyle and welcome our viewers to our culture."

Mariam Al Helali

We further discussed what their identity as an Emirati means to them, and what's next for the sisters. Excerpts from the interview:

Take us through the key moments or milestones in your journey that significantly impacted your growth and recognition?

A standout moment was when Noora’s translation skills were recognised during health drives in labour camps, even though it wasn’t her primary role. This recognition was a significant milestone for us.

What are some of the cultural differences you’ve noticed between Emirati and Kerala cultures, and how have you managed to bridge these differences?

We’ve found many similarities between Emirati and Kerala cultures. It’s interesting how Christian mothers in Kerala are quite similar to our mothers in how they raise their children when it comes to principles and the mother-child relationship.

How has your identity as Emirati women influenced your work and the content you create?

Being Emirati women gives us a strong sense of responsibility. We aim to represent our country with pride, creating content that reflects our values of tolerance and empowerment.

What aspects of Emirati culture are you most proud of, and how do you incorporate these into your daily life?

We are proud of how our rulers have supported and empowered Emirati women. We carry this pride by embracing our heritage and continuing to strive for excellence in our daily lives.

What does being an Emirati woman mean to you, especially in the context of today’s rapidly changing world?

Being an Emirati woman means having the freedom to pursue our dreams without barriers. Since the time of Sheikh Zayed, Emirati women have been empowered to excel and make a mark in various fields.

Noora Al Helali

Can you share a moment when you felt particularly proud to represent the UAE and its culture?

We are proud to be seen as representatives of the UAE for many Keralites around the world. It’s an honour to show the world the positive aspects of our culture.