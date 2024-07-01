E-Paper

Eminem unveils new single, 'Tobey'

It will be his second track from the album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)'

By ANI

Eminem
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:57 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:58 PM

Eminem fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming single titled Tobey, scheduled to drop on July 2.

This announcement marks the second single from his highly anticipated album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).


The rapper took to social media to unveil details about Tobey, confirming collaborations with fellow Detroit native Big Sean and metro Detroit emcee Babytron.

The title of the single, seemingly inspired by Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire, was teased in a lyric preview.


Accompanying the single release will be a music video directed by Cole Bennett, slated to premiere on July 5.

A preview of the video hints at Eminem sporting a distinctive hockey mask and chainsaw, reminiscent of his iconic stage persona during the Anger Management tour in 2000, according to Variety.

Eminem's recent musical endeavours have delved into nostalgia, notably with the release of Houdini a few weeks ago.

This single, paying homage to his 2002 hit Without Me, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety.

