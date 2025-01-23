'Emilia Perez' tops Oscar nominations with 13 nods

It was followed by epic immigrant saga 'The Brutalist', and show-stopping musical adaptation 'Wicked,' which each picked up 10 nominations
Cartel musical Emilia Perez topped this year's Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement on Thursday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set musical, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language movie.
It was followed by epic immigrant saga The Brutalist, and show-stopping musical adaptation Wicked, which each picked up 10 nominations.
Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Vatican thriller Conclave bagged eight nods apiece.
Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles -- the US entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards -- was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee.
Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on yet more new fires burning north of the city.
Below is the list of all nominations for major categories, awards for which will be handed out on March 2 in Hollywood.
Best picture
A still from 'Emilia Perez'
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best director
'Anora' director Sean Baker
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best actress
Demi Moore
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best actor
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best international film
Poster for I'm Still Here
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Perez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best supporting actress
Ariana Grande
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best supporting actor
Kieran Culkin
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
