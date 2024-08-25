'Emergency': Check out behind-the-scene photos

On the day of the incident, police had sent him home as he was so drunk that he did not respond to their questions properly, local media said
After captivating the audience with the trailer of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is making sure to keep fans on their toes. She dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.
Taking to Instagram, Ranaut shared a series of photos defining what filmmaking means to her.
The photo album captures her behind the camera and in front of the lens.
Other photos feature Anupam Kher and the rest of the Emergency team.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "If you ask me in one word what is filmmaking. It's the ultimate " SURRENDER " To that happening which is meant to happen regardless of you. #emergency On 6th September."
Makers are all set to launch the first track, Singhasan Khali Karo, on August 26.
Emergency, a project helmed entirely by Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.
Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.
