Eid Al Fitr 2024: Plan a getaway to these exotic destinations from the UAE

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 1:37 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 1:39 PM

Ramadan is a blissful month for all. Once it ends, the Eid Al Fitr holidays begin in the UAE, allowing residents to enjoy three days off and plan getaways. This year, a seven-day holiday is on the cards. A special Eid getaway is all you need to look forward to right now. With winter winding down and summer right ahead, this is a perfect time for you and the family to pack your bags and spend the long holidays with your loved ones. And if you start now, you could get the rooms and amenities of your choice too! Here are some great Eid getaways, in the UAE or beyond, that you can choose from:

Hilton Seychelles

The Hilton Seychelles is rolling out the red carpet for GCC Residents. For Dh2000 onwards per night, you can enjoy luxurious surroundings and live within a tropical oasis. Nestled within green, lush mountains and facing stunningly blue beaches, this could be your memorable Eid vacation for the ages. You can book via their website.

Sheraton Maldives

The private island of Furanafushi in Maldives awaits you. Sheraton is located right on this island, a fifteen minute speedboat ride away from the airport. Eid day will offer fun games, magic shows and a special Eid dinner. With rates beginning at USD400 per night, you can find out more about booking a room, on their website sheratonmaldives.com.

Cove Rotana Ras Al Khaimah

If you’re looking to travel within the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah’s blue beaches are a great way to have a fun family time away from the hustle bustle of the city. Cove Rotana offers private villas where you can spend time alone with your loved ones. The interiors transport you to a different time altogether and the variety of food and flavours will make for a splendid Eid. Call for bookings on +971 7 206 6000

Intercontinental Fujairah

Fujairah’s mountainous views alone are reason enough to plan this staycation. The Intercontinental Fujairah is located at Al Aqah Beach where you can take in the breathtaking beauty of UAE’s mountains and enjoy a family friendly staycation. Call at +971 9 2099999 for bookings.

Four Seasons Dubai

UAE residents can enjoy Dubai’s stunning skyline at Four Seasons Dubai and the open-air oasis at Mercury Rooftop. Book at their website fourseasons.com/dubaijb/ or call at +971 4 270 7777.

Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Offering theme parks and a 360 degree family experience, you can head to Yas Island and have a memorable Eid filled with activities for everyone. Yas Island offers multiple hotels and it is always good to book it from their site directly that offers various packages, depending on what you’re looking for. You can get discounts if you have more people in your group. You can also enjoy complimentary shuttle services and further discounts on hotel stays if you are booking with kids (offer validities are explained on their website yasisland.com).

