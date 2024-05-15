Ed Sheeran unleashes his desi avatar on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 5:23 PM

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show got an international touch with the presence of singer Ed Sheeran.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the episode's promo and surprisingly, the Perfect hitmaker could be seen speaking in Hindi. The clip features Ed Sheeran performing a desi version of Shape Of You. However, the highlight of the teaser is where the singer recreated Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose and also recited his iconic dialogue 'Bade bade deshon mein...' from the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh were also seen having a riot on the show, with Ed singing a desi song with food items like 'paneer pakoda', 'barfi' and 'cake'.

Amidst all the fun and banter, Kapil was curious about the names of Ed's albums, like - plus, subtract, divide, multiply and equals, corresponding to his tour name, which is Mathematics.

Responding to this, Ed revealed, "I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released 5 of them and plus was an addition to them. Multiply was meant to make everything bigger and take it worldwide. Divide was a double column. Subtract stripped everything back. And equal was the sum of all the parts. When I was 18, I made a plan that I would release five albums."

The episode was shot while Ed Sheeran was in Mumbai for his tour. In April, he performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where he entertained fans with his chart-topping hits. Joining him onstage was Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, enhancing the concert's energetic atmosphere.

Diljit made him sing the chart-busting track Lover in Punjabi with him. The concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour.

During his visit to India, he met a lot of celebrities, like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

