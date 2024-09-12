'EA FC 25' player ratings revealed: Top 25 male players unveiled

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:35 PM

As release date nears, the excitement for EA Sports FC 25 is building. The latest edition of the popular football simulation game is set to launch, and EA Sports has just unveiled the highly anticipated player ratings. This year’s list showcases some of the world’s best football talent, with several familiar names and a few new faces making the cut.

Leading the pack with a top rating of 91 OVR are three football superstars: Kylian Mbappé, Rodri, and Erling Haaland. Each of these players is set to be a standout in this year’s Ultimate Team mode. Mbappé, now representing Real Madrid, continues to impress with his speed and scoring ability. Manchester City’s Rodri holds strong as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, while Haaland’s power and precision as a striker ensure his spot at the top.

Following closely behind are Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr, both rated 90 OVR. Bellingham, now with Real Madrid, has been a revelation with his playmaking skills, while Vini Jr brings flair and creativity from the wing. Kevin De Bruyne, another Manchester City star, also holds a solid 90 OVR rating, known for his exceptional passing and vision.

The top 25 players list is rounded out by a mix of experienced stars and emerging talents. Harry Kane, Martin Ødegaard, and Gianluigi Donnarumma are all rated 89 OVR, highlighting their key roles in their respective teams. Notably, Alisson, Thibaut Courtois, and Marc-André ter Stegen are the top-rated goalkeepers, each with an 89 OVR rating.