'Dune: Prophecy' trailer: Tabu's striking appearance sparks excitement

The Dune universe is set to expand with the release of the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy, on November 18 on JioCinema Premium.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the films, the series delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad.

The first trailer for Dune: Prophecy was released on Friday, showcasing the intricate lore of Arrakis and the powerful dynamics at play among its characters.

The series will explore how the Bene Gesserit, a formidable sisterhood integral to the Dune narrative, began to assert its influence across the galaxy.

Among the ensemble cast is Indian National Film Award actor Tabu, who is making her Hollywood debut.

She stars alongside actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray sisters from the notorious Harkonnen family.

Their characters play crucial roles in the formation of the Bene Gesserit.