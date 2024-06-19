Dulquer Salmaan teases fans with 'Naaraazgi' poster

Says it’s another feather in director Kabir Khan’s cap
The first song from the movie Lucky Baskhar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, is named Naaraazgi.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Salmaan revealed the news and shared the song’s poster.
The poster shows Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
The Hindi song will be released on Wednesday.
Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film will chronicle the interesting, turbulent, and extraordinary life of a cashier, Lucky Baskhar (played by Salmaan).
Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film.
The teaser follows Baskhar's journey as he acquires a large fortune.
The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri.
