Dubai’s hidden gems: Where do the city’s food bloggers like to eat?

Sarah Nossy

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:07 PM

It doesn’t take much to be a foodie in Dubai, just a robust appetite and a desire to explore cuisines. One plus point of being a melting pot of cultures is that each nationality brings with it a unique flavour and style of cooking, and you can (literally) sink your teeth into every type.

Amid the high rises and glass-clad buildings of the city, you’ll find many eateries worth a visit (or several). There are themed restaurants and Michelin-starred spots and places where the food and the views vie for attention.

But there are also smaller spaces (with smaller bills), authentic food and a vibe that’ll make you smile.

We asked food bloggers in the city for their recommendations for the hidden gems that need to be explored and what you must-try when you visit.

Who: @WhatNossyAte, or Sarah Nossy, a 39-year-old Australian based in Dubai

Name of restaurant: Fusion Ceviche

Where: Cluster Q, JLT

What you need to know: “A Peruvian hole-in-the-wall-type restaurant, Fusion Ceviche is full every night of the week, so much so that sometimes they sell out of dishes,” says Nossy.

Must try: Classico Ceviche. “It tantalises every single taste bud in your mouth,” she adds.

Who: @hungryhodi, or German expat Hodi Kiani

Name of restaurant: Zheng Dong Dan Dan Noodle

Where is it? Chinatown Dubai Mall

What you need to know: The brand was founded in 1936, reports its Instagram page. “It’s famous for Chongqing Noodles and has a long heritage of unique snacks,” it adds.

Must try: “They have the best DanDan Noodles — not many people know this place but I recommend it to everyone, and everyone who goes loves it,” says Kiani. Wondering what dan dan noodles are? Essentially, they are spicy flavour explosion that you will love when you slurp, even if it makes you sniffle. The Sichuan noodle dish is tossed in spicy seasame sauce, and that packs quite a punch.

Who: @LittleFoodie

Name of restaurant: Uncle Samba

Where is it? Azizi Riviera 33 in Nad Al Sheba Dubai

What you need to know: “They brought the original German Döner to Dubai,” says the founder of Little Foodie, who wants to stay anonymous. The spot opened just over two months ago and so not many people know about it.

Must try: Habibi Döner (Dh39). “It’s made with imported turkey seasoned with homemade spices, stuffed in a fluffy pide bread with fresh vegetables and sauces, so you can get a taste of the signature recipe without traveling to Germany. The menu features a variety of Döner wraps, platters, bowls and desserts. You can dine-in, takeaway for a quick meal on the go or order delivery if you’re in and around Nad Al Sheba via Talabat and Deliveroo.

Who: @The Food Buff, which is run by 32-year-old Indian Sana

Name of restaurant: Fifth Flavors

Where: Al Wasl Square

What you need to know: “This hidden gem starts with a unique entrance: a tiny Asian store with a refrigerator door that transports you to a relaxed and simple dining space where the culinary magic happens,” says Sana.

She adds: “From the moment you step inside, the friendly staff and cool ambiance set the stage for an unforgettable meal.”

Must try: Z’s lychee iced tea, served in a quirky plastic bag complete with fresh lychees. “The beef with rice, egg garlic fried rice, and lamb chops were standouts. The A5 Skewer and juicy lamb chops were equally impressive. But don’t leave without trying the Black garlic ice cream with chocolate mousse sprinkled with hazelnut praline,” she adds.

Who: @WhatShallIOrder, also known as Zoya. She is a 29-year-old British expat.

Name of restaurant: Eunoia Dubai

Where is it? Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai

What you need to know: You’ll get excellent food at a great price and a great atmosphere.

Must try: “It’s got a five-star breakfast. Their unlimited breakfast is amazing,” says Zoya.

Who: @drfoodiezee, or Dr Zainab Hussain, 27, Indian