Dubai’s hidden gems: Where do the city’s food bloggers like to eat?

It doesn’t take much to be a foodie in Dubai, just a robust appetite and a desire to explore cuisines. One plus point of being a melting pot of cultures is that each nationality brings with it a unique flavour and style of cooking, and you can (literally) sink your teeth into every type.
Amid the high rises and glass-clad buildings of the city, you’ll find many eateries worth a visit (or several). There are themed restaurants and Michelin-starred spots and places where the food and the views vie for attention.
But there are also smaller spaces (with smaller bills), authentic food and a vibe that’ll make you smile.
We asked food bloggers in the city for their recommendations for the hidden gems that need to be explored and what you must-try when you visit.
Name of restaurant: Fusion Ceviche
Where: Cluster Q, JLT
What you need to know: “A Peruvian hole-in-the-wall-type restaurant, Fusion Ceviche is full every night of the week, so much so that sometimes they sell out of dishes,” says Nossy.
Must try: Classico Ceviche. “It tantalises every single taste bud in your mouth,” she adds.
Name of restaurant: Zheng Dong Dan Dan Noodle
Where is it? Chinatown Dubai Mall
What you need to know: The brand was founded in 1936, reports its Instagram page. “It’s famous for Chongqing Noodles and has a long heritage of unique snacks,” it adds.
Must try: “They have the best DanDan Noodles — not many people know this place but I recommend it to everyone, and everyone who goes loves it,” says Kiani. Wondering what dan dan noodles are? Essentially, they are spicy flavour explosion that you will love when you slurp, even if it makes you sniffle. The Sichuan noodle dish is tossed in spicy seasame sauce, and that packs quite a punch.
Name of restaurant: Uncle Samba
Where is it? Azizi Riviera 33 in Nad Al Sheba Dubai
What you need to know: “They brought the original German Döner to Dubai,” says the founder of Little Foodie, who wants to stay anonymous. The spot opened just over two months ago and so not many people know about it.
Must try: Habibi Döner (Dh39). “It’s made with imported turkey seasoned with homemade spices, stuffed in a fluffy pide bread with fresh vegetables and sauces, so you can get a taste of the signature recipe without traveling to Germany. The menu features a variety of Döner wraps, platters, bowls and desserts. You can dine-in, takeaway for a quick meal on the go or order delivery if you’re in and around Nad Al Sheba via Talabat and Deliveroo.
Name of restaurant: Fifth Flavors
Where: Al Wasl Square
What you need to know: “This hidden gem starts with a unique entrance: a tiny Asian store with a refrigerator door that transports you to a relaxed and simple dining space where the culinary magic happens,” says Sana.
She adds: “From the moment you step inside, the friendly staff and cool ambiance set the stage for an unforgettable meal.”
Must try: Z’s lychee iced tea, served in a quirky plastic bag complete with fresh lychees. “The beef with rice, egg garlic fried rice, and lamb chops were standouts. The A5 Skewer and juicy lamb chops were equally impressive. But don’t leave without trying the Black garlic ice cream with chocolate mousse sprinkled with hazelnut praline,” she adds.
Name of restaurant: Eunoia Dubai
Where is it? Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai
What you need to know: You’ll get excellent food at a great price and a great atmosphere.
Must try: “It’s got a five-star breakfast. Their unlimited breakfast is amazing,” says Zoya.
Name of restaurant: Andaz Apna Apna also known as Tiffineatly
Where is it? Deira Dubai 2
What you need to know: This small, cosy restaurant will serve up one of your most economical (as low as Dh5) yet filling meals in the city. And it’s not just great for eating lunch or dinner out; try the breakfast for hearty, wholesome dishes.
Must try: Mutton pulao (Dh5). The portion size is good enough for two people. “It’s all about taste and value for money at this hidden gem,” says Hussain.
Name of restaurant: Brix Café
Where is it? Jumeirah Fishing Harbour
What you need to know: “Brix Cafe is my absolute favourite spot when I want to unwind and relax or even catch up with friends for breakfast,” says Tuli. “It’s a mini escape from the hustle and bustle of Dubai life. It has a lot of amazing food options to tickle everyone’s fancy.”
Must try: Follow in Tuli’s footsteps with a Tribiani sandwich with extra mustard and the iced Spanish latte. “It’s hands-down the best sandwich a girl could ask for and no, not just because I’m a Joey fan! Give it a try and thank me later,” says Tuli, referencing the Friends’ character played by Matt LeBlanc.
Name of restaurant: Khoori Special Kabab Restaurant
Where is it? Behind Union Co op - Al Khaleej St, Mamzar
What you need to know: “Khoory Special Kabab is my number one hidden gem in Dubai. It serves the most authentic Persian kebabs in the city and is one of the only places that cooks Sangak bread the traditional way, which is over thousands of tiny pebbles,” says Augusti.
Must try: He recommends “their wonderfully sour tikka lemoni (a.k.a Bahraini) kebabs, Khoobideh kebab and helpings of their Sangak. It’s rustic but the flavours are unlike anywhere else in the city”.
