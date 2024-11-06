Dubai: This experience is the closest thing to a hot air balloon dinner

Dubai never ceases to amaze us with its offerings.

As temperatures go down, terraces are accepting visitors again. Adding to that terrace experience, Jumeirah Al Qasr is introducing a one-of-a-kind dining experience this November with Balloons at the Palace — a unique pop-up concept that reimagines afternoon tea and dinner in Dubai.

Set on the fifth floor of the iconic hotel, this whimsical setting allows guests to enjoy their meals in hot air balloon-inspired spaces, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab, and the glittering Dubai skyline.

Keep in mind that these balloons are stationed on the terrace, you're not actually up in the air, though Dubai does offer that at other spots.

This imaginative dining experience features two exclusive options: a refined Afternoon Tea in the Sky and a globally inspired five-course dinner. Both offerings combine elegant culinary artistry with a sense of wonder and discovery, creating an unforgettable adventure for every guest.

For dinner, diners are invited to embark on a global journey of flavours through a carefully curated five-course menu, available from Wednesday to Sunday at 7pm for Dh395 per person (limited seating).

France: Start with Chef Kim’s Bar au Citron, a delicate Seabass Carpaccio enhanced with a bright lemon dressing.

Italy: Next, savour Chef Beatrice’s Ravioli del Plin, where each pasta parcel is gently nestled in a cognac-infused jus.

Thailand: Chef Amara’s Lon Goong, featuring tiger prawns in a creamy coconut and tamarind sauce, brings the exotic flavours of Thai spice markets to life.

The Levant: Chef Elias presents Seabass Harrah, infused with aromatic zaatar, offering a warm, rich taste of the Middle East.

Canada: For the main course, Chef Eric's Beef Tenderloin with Maple Glaze brings a taste of Canada's finest flavours. The journey concludes with a sweet homage to Dubai: Chef Dimitri's Signature Madeleine. For those seeking a lighter experience, Afternoon Tea in the Sky is a quintessential British-inspired tea service that transports guests to the heart of London with sweeping views and a serene ambiance. With two seating options available from Wednesday through Sunday (1-3pm and 3.30-5.30pm), guests can choose from three packages, starting from Dh250 per person.