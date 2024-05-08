Dubai: Tallest attractions and activities to check out

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:56 PM

Set out on an exhilarating adventure in Dubai from on high! Discover famous sights like the Burj Khalifa, fly over the desert in a hot air balloon, or glide along a zipline through the Dubai Marina. Later, enjoy dining experiences at restaurants such as Tapasake or SushiSamba. Uncover Dubai's heights from an entirely new viewpoint!

Dubai Balloon

Looking to see a city from a new angle? Try the Dubai Balloon ride high above Atlantis The Palm at Poseidon's Watchtower in Atlantis Aquaventure. This helium balloon goes up 300 meters, giving you a restricted yet raised view of Palm Jumeirah. The 10-minute ride presents wide-ranging vistas of Dubai, if the weather allows, for a memorable bird's-eye experience. Opens daily from sunrise to 11am and 6pm to 10pm.

The Viewing Point

Seeking a new view? Check out The Viewing Point, a 70-meter walkway along Dubai Creek offering breathtaking scenery of the Downtown Dubai skyscrapers. Situated 11 meters above sea level, the platform reaches out over the Creek, giving a distinctive viewpoint of famous sites such as the Burj Khalifa and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

Hot Air Balloon

If you want to celebrate a special event or are looking for a one-of-a-kind adventure up above in the sky, think about taking a hot air balloon ride with Balloon Adventures Dubai. Start your day with an exhilarating journey high above the desert, ascending to 4,000 meters in the sky. It's an unforgettable thrill, perfect for anyone who loves altitude and wants to cross a hot air balloon ride off their bucket list. The price per person is Dh1,350.

Skydive

Jumping out of an aeroplane from 13,000 feet and diving toward the ground over Palm Beach is an exciting, thrilling experience that you'll want to share with your children and grandchildren. Record a video of your jump into the unknown so you have proof of this bold, memorable, and refreshing moment. To experience it to the fullest, get the package of Dh2,599.

Zipline

If you're looking for some adventure right in the centre of Dubai, I recommend this exhilarating experience. Glide above Dubai Marina at speeds over 50mph, enjoying a heart-pounding zipline ride headfirst. Even though the zipline stretches 0.6 miles long, the ride will seem to fly by in just 30 seconds, leaving your pulse racing as you take in the stunning aerial sights of the yachts down below. The price for this experience is Dh499.

Tapasake

For an extremely luxurious pool experience, think about visiting Tapasake at the elegant new One&Only One Za'abeel hotel. Relax by taking in the stunning city views while laying out next to the UAE's longest infinity pool that is suspended in the air, extending 120 meters long. This resort is located within one of two towering skyscrapers uniquely connected by the globe's longest cantilever, referred to as The Link—a true architectural wonder. Price starts from Dh1,000 (Dh450 redeemable).

Barfly by Buddha Restaurant

As part of the stylish Buddha restaurant, it offers a hip atmosphere and breathtaking scenery. Take in the panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and the Palm from the bar's high tables and cosy nooks as the DJ and dancers energise the venue. Savour sushi and pan-Asian cuisine for a delightful dining experience.

Sushi Samba

The constantly long lines for the elevator at this very tall restaurant on the Palm, during both daytime and night-time, demonstrate how in-demand it is. The primary draw is the stunning 360-degree view that displays all the major landmarks. Indoors, the atmosphere is fashionable with abundant plants and a live DJ performing. The menu provides a blend of Peruvian and Japanese food, such as the signature Dubai Samba roll - a lavish sushi roll containing lobster, mango, and truffle.

