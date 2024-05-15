Dubai: Spider-Man fest at VOX Cinemas

Samaira is Dia's husband's daughter from his previous marriage
VOX Cinemas has secured the exclusive rights to screen Columbia Pictures’ most iconic franchise, Spider-Man, to mark the major film producer’s 100th anniversary. All eight live-action movies are now showing in VOX Cinemas across the UAE*, with a new one every week in the order of their release, starting with Spider-Man on 11 May through Spider-Man: No Way Home on June 29 for Spider-Man Saturdays.
The web-swinging action franchise has been beloved by film and comic book enthusiasts since the release of its first trilogy, Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007), starring Tobey Maguire. Andrew Garfield took up the mantle with The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), before Tom Holland followed suit with Spider-Man (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which united the three generations of Spider-Men.
Spider-Man Saturdays Schedule:
Spider-Man (2002) – Saturday, 11 May
Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Saturday, 18 May
Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Saturday, 25 May
Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Saturday, 01 June
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Saturday, 08 June
Spider-Man (2017) – Saturday, 15 June
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – Saturday, 22 June
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Saturday, 29 June
