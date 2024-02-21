Dubai set to host global spectacle of female artistry

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 6:52 PM

Dubai is set to host a dazzling showcase of artistic talent from across the globe as over 100 female artists hailing from 108 countries and spanning six continents gather for an inspiring initiative called Art Connects Women (ACW). Organised by ZeeArts Gallery under the patronage of UNESCO, the seventh edition of ACW will be held from March 5 to 8 at the One&Only Royal Mirage.

Speaking on the significance of the event, ACW founder Zaahirah Muthy said, "Aligned with the spirit of International Women's Day, Art Connects Women aims to provide optimal representation for women in the art sector while empowering them to reach new heights globally."

This year, the event will centre around the theme 'Inspire Inclusion', highlighting renewal, growth, and progression. The four-day extravaganza will commence with a grand opening night, welcoming 108 female artists from diverse cultures and backgrounds to mingle amidst a showcase of creative finesse. Each artist's contribution will be immortalised in the annual Art Book titled 'Women Artists around the World,' now in its fifth volume, preserving their legacy for future generations.

On March 6, industry experts will lead discussions on 'Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Women in Creativity and Financial Inclusion' at Alliance Française-Dubai. There are five different categories in the exhibition, which include augmented reality, installation, sculptures, paintings, and photography. Each artist will present one work during the Art Connects Women.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, Ajman Tourism will treat participating artists to a cultural tour at the Ajman Museum on March 7, offering a glimpse into Emirati heritage, culture, and hospitality.

As the event concludes, Art Connects Women will pay tribute to the participating artists for their strength, courage, and messages of empowerment during the award ceremony.

Zaahirah said the initiative aims at empowering women artists from across the world and instilling a sense of self-reliance and pride in the fact that they, as artists, create the soul and craft the very fabric of the world they live in. Reflecting on the growth of the initiative, Zaahirah said, "In the first year only 20 artists from 20 different countries were selected, and these were mainly artists we worked with. I realised there was a pressing need for women in the art industry as museums and auction houses promote primarily male artists.”