Dubai: Martin Garrix to headline party at Atlantis

The Dutch 'King of EDM' is set to perform at the popular venue on November 16

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:59 PM

Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 1:13 PM

Get ready for an electrifying night as the biggest party of the year returns to Atlantis, The Palm, featuring none other than the King of EDM, world-renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix. Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 16, as this iconic event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Fans of Garrix can expect a high-energy performance with a setlist packed with his chart-topping hits. Vibe to tracks from his very own record label, STMPD RCRDS, including crowd favourites like Carry You, Breakaway, and the emotionally charged Scared To Be Lonely. The Dutch DJ's signature sound, a blend of pulsating beats and melodic drops, will undoubtedly keep the party alive well into the night.


The event kicks off at 8pm, with a supporting act to set the tone before Garrix takes centre stage. This party is expected to draw massive crowds, so securing your spot early is essential. Wave 1 tickets, starting from Dh300, are now available, so don’t miss your chance to be part of the ultimate celebration.

For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP table bookings are available through PlatinumList or by contacting 050 2785342 via call or WhatsApp.

Whether you're a die-hard Martin Garrix fan or simply looking for a night of unparalleled entertainment, this event is not to be missed. Join thousands of revellers at Atlantis, The Palm, and dance the night away at the year’s most anticipated party.

