Dubai influencer Narin’s Beauty has a health scare

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Dubai lifestyle influencer Narin Amara, also known as Narin’s Beauty, let her fans in on a health secret this week.
In an Instagram post that’s got 663,720 likes so far, the fashionista wrote about a recent health scare. She wrote in Arabic, which has been roughly translated to English, that she’s been feeling very, very exhausted recently and a doctor’s visit threw some light onto the issue.
She wrote: “Today I made the decision to share with you a part of my life and the reason for my [diminished] appearance on social media, which you are not accustomed to. Sometimes, circumstances are bigger than us.
“For a while, [I] was exhausted and I felt that there was something wrong with my body, so I went to do general examinations, and we did not know the reason for the physical fatigue, until we decided to do an MRI of the brain, and we discovered that I had three white spots on the brain of different sizes, and now I will go on a trip for a while. [it’ll be two years] until I follow up with the doctor to make sure that I do not have an autoimmune disease, and hopefully I will be fine.”
She warned her fans to not ignore their body if it’s trying to tell them something. “If you feel something is wrong with your body, do not ignore it, because believe me, your body is talking to you. Pay attention to your physical and psychological health,” she wrote.
Twenty-four-year-old Amara is a Swedish-Syrian YouTuber based in Dubai. She is known for her lifestyle, beauty, fashion and DIY videos. She has 14.8 million YouTube followers and 12.1 million followers on Instagram.
ALSO READ:
The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni
'Brahmastra Part 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1' also secured several key awards.
'My heart goes out to the family of the victim,' says R Madhavan
In the video of the song, Gaga and Mars can be seen performing the track on a "retro stage" with guitar and keys
She also estimated that she has roughly three years to live
Renaud directed the first two 'Despicable Me' films in 2010 and 2013
Delon had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2019
'Toxic', a film about the bond between two teenage aspiring models seeking to escape their bleak home town, won the award