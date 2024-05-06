Dubai: Indian musician Shubha Mudgal, 30 Malhaar artists to bring Tagore alive on stage

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 11:13 AM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 11:29 AM

Good news for Rabindranath Tagore’s fans and followers who can catch one of the most spectacular celebrations of the polymath’s music, poetry, and philosophy in the UAE.

Malhaar, the UAE's hub for Indian performing arts and training, announced its upcoming presentation, 'Romancing Tagore'. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at 7:30 pm, and will take place at the Emirates International School auditorium in Jumeirah, Dubai.

The evening will feature Indian classical music maestro Shubha Mudgal along with Malhaar ensemble of 30 artists and an elaborate live orchestra of traditional Indian and Western music.

In its second edition this year, Malhaar’s annual celebration of Tagore’s birth month is all about exploring the diverse influences, sensibilities and variations of the Nobel laureate’s poetic words and music.

In this year’s edition, Malhaar is ready with another unforgettable evening where Hindustani classical stalwart Shubha Mudgal will perform compositions that echo Tagore’s philosophy, while Malhaar ensemble will present the popular and familiar renditions of Tagore songs with 18-piece live orchestra on stage.

“I am excited to perform in Dubai again. While the Malhaar choir will present Rabindranath Tagore’s compositions, I will respond to the compositions by presenting khayal or thumri or raag-based compositions in Brajbhasha, Awadhi and Hindi,” said Shubha Mudgal.

“Tagore is an emotion for me. In this mesmerizing display, the audience will witness the perfect blending of Tagore’s poetic sensibilities with pure Hindustani classical form of thumris, tappas and dadras – which Tagore himself used liberally to create many songs – along with the often heard and hummed Rabindra sangeet (Tagore’s songs),” said Jogiraj Sikidar, the Founder and Director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, who conceptualised the show.

Last year, Malhaar curated a musical titled Tagore meets Tagore. The 90-minute musical featured veteran Indian actress Sharmila Tagore, who performed on the UAE stage for the first time ever. She held the audience entranced with her evocative reading of a famous Tagore poem in Bangla (regional Indian language).

As the musical extravaganza unfolds, Malhaar will also pay tribute to Tagore’s philosophy and offer insights into his thoughts on love, humanity, correlation of arts and science, spirituality, and nationalism through his writings in Bangla and English, revealed Sikidar.

“It’s the unique flair that a Malhaar presentation always brings to life on stage that will enthral the audience even long after the evening’s final note fades out,” said Sikidar.

Romancing Tagore will be presented in English and Bangla on Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm. Tickets available for purchase on Platinum List website.

ALSO READ: