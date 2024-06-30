E-Paper

Dubai: Here's your chance to win free chicken wings for a year

Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year

By CT Desk

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 3:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 3:10 PM

On July 1, Flayva, the dynamic food hall at Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai, will celebrate International Chicken Wing Day with an exciting promotion and a thrilling wing-eating contest in collaboration with Clucks, the beloved fried chicken joint.

For one day only, diners can enjoy Clucks' delicious chicken wings for just Dh1 per wing between 10am and 10pm. Guests can choose between classic or boneless wings, each expertly tossed and sauced in flavours such as Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Clucks, Asian, Barbecue, and Lemon & Herb.


Adding to the festivities, Clucks will host a wing-eating contest from 5pm to 6pm on July 1. Participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year. This contest promises to be an exhilarating event for all chicken wing enthusiasts.

Flayva, located on the ground floor's east side of Al Ghurair Centre, offers a wide variety of culinary delights, featuring over 18 homegrown concepts. Diners can explore an array of international cuisines, including Vietnamese, Indian, Indonesian, and Japanese, making it the perfect destination for food lovers.


Don’t miss out on this epic celebration of all things wings at Flayva, where an unbeatable offer and a chance to win free wings for a year await you.

