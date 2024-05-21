Dubai: Have you visited these museums around town?

Both Filipino and Indian music genres excel at expressing love, says the young musician
The museums in Dubai cater to a wide range of interests, from interactive exhibits and mind-bending illusions to historical artefacts and lifelike wax figures. Here's a list of some of the best museums to check out in Dubai.
Museum of the Future
Established by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Museum of the Future opened its doors on February 22, 2022. This museum explores potential societal developments in the coming decades, seamlessly blending traditional exhibits, immersive theatre, and themed attractions. The museum is situated prominently on one of Dubai's iconic landmarks, Sheikh Zayed Road, showcasing the world's most innovative ideas, prototypes, and inventions. Visitors can also participate in specialized workshops and talks that explore cutting-edge solutions.
ARTE Museum
Located in Dubai Mall, the ARTE Museum covers nearly 2,800 square meters and features artwork across 14 zones themed 'Eternal Nature.' Created by the renowned Korean digital design company district, the venue utilizes advanced technology like production mapping, multi-image control, and sensor-based interaction systems, allowing visitors to engage with the exhibits. After exploring the exhibits, guests can relax at the ARTE Tea Bar and enjoy refreshing tea-based mocktails amidst captivating art installations.
Museum of Illusions
Situated in Al Seef along Dubai Creek, the Museum of Illusions boasts over 60 exhibits of optical illusions and immersive installations, providing entertainment for the entire family. The museum offers an educational and enlightening experience, encouraging visitors to challenge their senses and rethink their perceptions continually.
3D World Selfie Museum
The 3D World Selfie Museum, the largest of its kind, is brimming with mind-bending illusions. Featuring 185 hand-painted, water-based artwork displayed across walls, ceilings, and floors, these immersive paintings draw visitors into the scenes, making them a part of the artwork—perfect for capturing that must-have photo.
History of Cinema Museum
Explore the History of Cinema Museum for an interactive journey through the evolution of visual entertainment over the centuries. This unique museum showcases businessman Akram Mikna's collection of moving image devices, some dating back to the 1730s, tracing the advancements in 'talkies' from shadow play to modern animation and cinematography. Additionally, the museum provides insights into the art of storytelling that flourished in ancient China during the Han dynasty, making it an educational experience for all ages.
Madame Tussauds Dubai
Located at Bluewaters Dubai, Madame Tussauds is the first of its kind in the GCC, inviting fans of all ages to explore seven themed rooms in search of their favourite famous faces. Visitors can strike a pose with the stars on the red carpet, thanks to the museum's lifelike replicas of prominent personalities and celebrities.
Coffee Museum
Coffee Museum explores the captivating history of this beloved beverage. While the true origins of coffee remain a mystery, legend has it that a goat herder named Kaldi discovered the energising effects of coffee berries. After creating a drink from these berries, the word of its effects quickly spread, and coffee cultivation and trade began to flourish in Arabia. The Coffee Museum in Dubai offers an engaging experience, allowing visitors to explore various roasting and brewing techniques from around the world, demonstrated live by knowledgeable staff. Visitors can then relax and enjoy a delightful cup of coffee at the museum's coffee lounge.
