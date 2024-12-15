Dubai food festival CanteenX back in full swing

Ok then, Dubai is serving up a food festival … again. And it promises to be a tasty affair complete with brands like Lazio, AD Burger and ComeFry Sushi on the rota.

CanteenX’s second edition, part of Dubai Shopping Festival, taking place until December 31, is open from 4pm to midnight on week days and until 1am on weekends – and that means there’s lots on the platter for anyone with a love for food.

And it’s not just plated up goodies that are on the menu at the Mushrif Park venue, there are also workshops to make you proficient at making your own Matcha tea and ice cream.

This is going to be a free experience, and besides food, it will bring together community. From live music to a DJ playing sick beats to live streaming of that fan favourite X Factor, this spot is bringing the homey vibe.

In the mood for picture taking? (Who can blame you?) Stand by Twirlo, Bunzi, Pizzani, Matcho, Scoopi, or Mallow, who’ll be walking around ready to strike a pose; each has its own zone to guide you through.

There are four flavour zones for you to try out: Savory Freej Zone, with pop-ups and homegrown restaurants, and live cooking demos. Bliss Treats Zone is the place for sugary delights. At the Matcha Mania Zone, matcha is the star. For the young ones, there’s the Kiddie Kingdom Zone.