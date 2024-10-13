Dubai Fitness Challenge: Register and you have shot at winning a trip for two

Dubai is not one to do things by half measures – and that’s evident in its promise to encourage people to join the annual fitness challenge.

Dubai Fitness Challenge has announced that if you register for it before October 25, you could win a trip for two, a free two-night stay at a four-star hotel, two Dh1,000 vouchers from Sun & Sand Sports and exclusive access to Dubai Run.

The premise of this challenge is simple. You need to spend 30 minutes a day for 30 days exercising.

It was started by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, this challenge aims to inspire a fitness-focused mindset and promote healthy, active lifestyles for all.

The month-long yearly challenge began in 2017, and last year saw more than 2.4 million participants. “Through an extensive array of city-wide events, free workouts, exciting tournaments and wellness opportunities, DFC will provide inspiration to keep Dubai active,” says the brand’s official website.