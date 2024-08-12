Dubai: Car- and motorcycle-inspired cafés and restaurants you don't want to miss

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:42 PM

The love for food, and specifically social dining, and the love of ‘wheels’, rank high among the great pleasures of life. And for the many who live in this vibrant city, the coming together of both these aspects in the form of car- and motorcycle-themed cafés and restaurants is like hitting two targets with one stone. This week we turn the spotlight on two culinary spots in Dubai that blend these passions.

The CARS Café

Located away from bustle of the city, but at the very heart of racing culture i.e. Dubai Autodrome is an eatery called The CARS Café. Simply by virtue of its location, each and every motorhead is guaranteed to feel right at home here. I know I did. Even during my summer visit, when it was off season, just recollecting the sounds of engines redlining and views of teams managing race time havoc during the Hankook 24H Dubai endurance races, got my heart pounding once again.

The café offers a fantastic ambiance on the inside as well, thanks to its American diner-style layout and the automotive inspired décor involving wall hangings, merchandise and scale models. It’s a great place to catch up for coffee with friends to try out their house blends or signature Nitro-infused coffees and milkshakes. And if you like what you drink, you can also take that taste home, thanks to a wide selection of coffee bags available for purchase (starting at Dh58). But I was there to sample the food, and I most certainly had my fill at the end of it. The menu, which seems to be designed for a more western palette, consists of popular breakfast usuals like eggs and pancakes, and also has a scrumptious selection of sandwiches and salads. It would satiate anyone looking for a quick, clean bite – something manic racing team staff and transiting race weekend visitors would appreciate. I ordered the Driver’s Club Sandwich (Dh45) and the Mixed Berry Shake (Dh28) and there was flavour in every bite and sip. And beyond the food itself, the staff was courteous, and the service generally on point. But I do feel it could benefit from a small kid’s menu. Fries and nuggets perhaps?

The CARS Café is certainly not your run-of-the-mill shop. I’d recommend it to anyone who’s looking for a themed eatery to explore, one which has the added benefit of a car wash station. Rates for the latter start at Dh55 for motorcycles and Dh120 for cars. And the fact that there are plenty of outdoor parking spots and the option of al fresco seating makes the 30 min drive from Dubai Mall worth it.

Cafe Rider

Cafe Rider

In the early days, when the very industrial zones of Al Quoz were experiencing a form of gentrification, the founders of Café Rider found a nook to build their dream. It was a dream to cater to three pillars…coffee, community and motorcycles. Over the years it has expanded to become a sizable eatery that sees people from many walks of life, of varying nationalities come and go.

Behind that beige wall garnished with potted plants and a rather inconspicuous signage, is a lavishly-spaced café with an industrial aesthetic congruous with its surroundings.

On the inside it felt clean and airy thanks to a generously spaced seating arrangement (wood top tables and steel chairs and stools) and a double-height ceiling. The giant 20-something foot fan – a mechanical art piece – also keeps it nice and breezy as well. They also have additional seating upstairs and a selection of books to choose from. The wondrous vibes of motorcycling are multiplied thanks to the bikes that are left on display. At the time of my visit, there was a Norton parked at the entrance, and a few others propped up in their build/repair area, which has been deliberately disclosed to the public behind glass walls. They also have a good mix of their own merchandise that is on display, including T-shirts and cups, etc. that help the cause.

If you like a whiff of coffee, you will love this place. They grind and roast the coffee in-house. Kudos to them for keeping it fresh! We even had a quick peek inside their roastery where you’re only allowed with a netted cap, where the smells play with your senses. They cater to wholesale and retail requirements, with prices starting at Dh29 for the 1kg ‘The Rider’ flavour, in case you were curious.