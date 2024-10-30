Dubai-based Rasha Rizk on singing for anime

She performed at Abu Dhabi’s Animenia last weekend
Rasha Rizk, Singer, performs at Animenia Festival in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2024. Photo by Shihab
Any Arab child who grew up watching Arabic dubbed anime series would immediately recognise the widely popular tunes of such productions that were often performed by Rasha Rizk.
The 48-year-old Syrian singer, songwriter, and voice-over artist has been singing cartoon theme songs since she was 19.
Her most significant pieces include the heart-warming mothers’ song Reemi, Ana wa Akhi and Al Qannas.
She also starred in the Arabic opera Ibn Sina in 2003 in Doha, Qatar.
Her most recent work includes the Emirati-produced science fiction animation series Ajwan, which is considered the first of its kind in the Arab world. Rizk played the voice of the main character.
In this interview, Rizk speaks to us about her journey and aspirations for the Arab youth amid the recent conflicts and turmoil.
Rasha Rizk, Singer, performs at Animenia Festival in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2024. Photo by Shihab
What sparked your interest in the cartoon industry and how did you start singing for it?
The beginning was pure coincidence. Venus Center, which specialises in dubbing animated content into Arabic, were looking for new voices, so I auditioned for them.
I was already a singer and a student at the Higher Institute for Music (in Damascus, Syria), I was practising opera singing, and was interested in exploring more types of music and voice acting. When I tried it, I found it quite entertaining. If you don’t feel entertained with what you do, you won’t develop the passion for it. So that was how the journey started and continues till this day.
Out of the dozens of productions you have produced over the years, which would you say you connected with the most?
Mostly ,the productions where I played a role in, for instance in the Arabic adaptation of Anastasia, where I performed the voiceover for Anastasia’s character and sang the soundtracks for it, I connected with the character and the music.
Can you tell us more about the Emirati-produced cartoon Ajwan, and how you believe it relates to the Arab youth, children and even adults?
Ajwan has a symbolic story, and its significance lies in the fact that it is a pure Arab production, which is quite rare in the animation market. It was also written by the Emirati author Noura Al Noman, whose writings target the youth particularly - an essential element; we need to produce more literature that appeals to the youth to encourage them to read.
Furthermore, the character of Ajwan features a young woman who immigrated to another planet, she experiences war, tragedy and becoming a refugee, so it certainly relates to a big fraction of our youth and the situation we live in.
Rasha Rizk, Singer, performs at Animenia Festival in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2024. Photo by Shihab
As an artist, how have the decades of crises and conflict in the Arab world influenced your work?
The artist must always express the voice of the people, especially the people whose voices are not heard and continue to suffer in silence. Artists cannot influence political circumstances, but they can influence people’s hearts; an artist won’t be able to stop a missile or bomb, but he can change the mentalities of people. When I write my songs, I aim to deliver a message. For instance, my first album, Malak, spoke about the children of martyrs, homelessness, expatriation – issues from our reality. I am also preparing a song for Palestine with the Algerian artist Manal Gherbi.
How do you believe the messaging behind anime productions has evolved over the years? Back in 70s, 80s and 90s the humanitarian aspect was quite prominent, most series featured an orphan girl or a homeless boy, or a lost child, but more recently we find them more action or comedy oriented.
True, but the humanitarian angle will always be there. Recent productions are certainly taking a more vibrant twist, but they will never lack the humanitarian angle. For instance, Abtal Al-Dijital (Digimon Adventures - which started airing in the early 2000s) highlights friendship, loyalty and values. Similarly, the comedy aspect has always been present since the days of Tom and Jerry, and will continue to exist. Therefore, the core content will always emphasise humanitarian values; it just takes on a new shape based on the age we live in.
How old is your daughter Sarah now? And has she developed an interest in the industry as well?
My daughter will soon turn 13, she loves manga drawing and plays music as well – she is a violinist and pianist, but she spends most of her time drawing.
What is the significance of festivals similar to Animenia for the community and younger generations?
Such a festival gathers young people to experience something they widely enjoy and are passionate about. It provides entertainment, nostalgic memories, as well as modern activities; it combines the past, present and future in an artistic form.
What is your message to the millennials, youth and children who grew up listening to your music?
We are passing through a difficult phase, and you must be aware of what is going on around you in the world. We shouldn’t lose hope, we should continue to dream and try to make a difference, even if we are going through tough times.
Can you sing for us a song that expresses the current situation?
Yes, I will sing to our youth a few lines from the animated film Al Amal (meaning hope in Arabic).
The lines she sang translate into: ‘Do not bother, the wounds will be healed, and the darkness of the night won’t last, and listen every morning to a voice deep down inside… it shook us and made us more hopeful and fearless.’
Produced by Spacetoon, an Arabic network that specialises in broadcasting animated content and children’s programmes, Al Amal encourages resilience, hope and unity in the face of challenges and crises. It aims to uplift its viewers and show them there will always be hope, no matter how challenging the situation may be.
Around an hour later, Rizk entertained the crowds at Animenia, singing their favourite Spacetoon songs. Fans included people of all ages - from adults to teenagers, and a toddler dancing on her father’s shoulders. One specific fan was keen to listen to her childhood favourite song from the cartoon Reemi, to feel the presence of her late mother who passed away four years ago.
“I used to sing to my mother Anti al aman (you are my sense of security) on Mothers' Day,” said Haya Akkad, from Syria.
“This song always reminds me of her and makes me feel that she is still with me; I just cannot wait for her to perform it, my mum is always with me but when I listen to this song I can sense her warmth as well,” added the 28-year-old Dubai resident.
ALSO READ: