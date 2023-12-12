Dubai: Actor, comedian Kevin Hart to perform in March 2024

The performance will take place right before the match
Get ready to laugh your heart out as the legendary American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, returns to Dubai for an unforgettable night of comedy at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 4, 2024. Known for his infectious energy and impeccable timing, Hart has become a global sensation, and this live performance promises to be a comedy extravaganza.
Having kicked off his career in a local comedy club in Philadelphia, Hart has risen to become a Hollywood powerhouse with eleven films hitting number one at the box office. Beyond the silver screen, he is a visionary entrepreneur, leading Hartbeat, a global media company at the crossroads of comedy and culture.
The upcoming show in Dubai is part of Hart's international tour, where he explores his insecurities and life experiences with humour that resonates globally. From stand-up specials to People's Choice Award-winning performances, Hart's comedic genius has earned him a spot among the world's best.
Tickets for this laughter-packed event go on sale on December 14 at 12pm through livenation.me. With prices starting from Dh295 (Upper Tier) to Dh595 (Floor Gold), this is a comedy experience you don't want to miss. Secure your spot for an evening of unrivalled entertainment and join Kevin Hart for a night that guarantees laughter and joy.
Event Details:
Date: March 4, 2024
Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Ticket Sales: December 14 at 12pm
Ticket Prices: Starting from Dh295 (Upper Tier) – Dh595 (Floor Gold)
