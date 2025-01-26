Drew Barrymore credits action flick 'Bad Girls' for changing her life

Actress Drew Barrymore who started her career at a very young age credits her 1994 western action flick Bad Girls for changing her life, reported Deadline.

In a recent episode on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host reunited with co-star Andie MacDowell and the two reminisced about the film Bad Girls. Recalling her experience from the film, the Charlie's Angels star said, "When we did Bad Girls, I was 16. I was such a dumb***. I always talk about how much it changed my life. If I hadn't done that film, there's no way I'd be sitting here right now because it was that film that showed me if you care about something, be involved. I had not been to a film like that, which was really my school. Those film sets were very educational to me about how it all works even though it was so skewed and bizarre and sort of surreal."

Drew also called the sets of the film 'little travelling circuses' because of their size and people. In conversation with the co-star Andie MacDowell, the actress expressed her desire to relive those days.

"I feel like my whole life changed the most dramatically -- I can trace it back to that experience with you." said Drew.