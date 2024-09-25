E-Paper

Doja Cat shuts down Joseph Quinn engagement rumours

Plus, why is she upset with Noah Schnapp?

By ANI

Doja Cat (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM

Popular rapper and singer Doja Cat opened up about her relationship status after sporting a ring on her left hand, reported E! News.

The singer was recently linked to Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and rumours abounded about an engagement after she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.


However, she clarified things with an X, formerly Twitter, post, where she wrote: "No I'm not engaged. It's a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it." The post has since been deleted.

Doja earlier expressed interest in the actor from A Quiet Place: Day One while interacting with his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp.

Schnapp has revealed that there are no hard feelings between him and Doja Cat after he recently shared their private messages on social media.

The actor shared a light-hearted video of himself taking on a quick math quiz set to Doja Cat's hit track Kiss Me More.

"Guys everything is all good I apologised and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he commented in the 15-second clip.

Things turned sour after Doja messaged Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up," she wrote, adding, "Wait no. does he have a gf?"

"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp wrote back, but the singer revealed she couldn't find Quinn's account on any social media platform. Schnapp then sent her a link to the actor's Instagram account.

Schnapp then jokingly posted his exchange with the rapper in a deleted video , sharing the private messages she had sent him with over 30 million fans.

Following that, branding Schnapp as "unbelievably socially unaware and whack," the rapper revealed she felt violated having her private messages exposed to the world.

ALSO READ:


