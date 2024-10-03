Doctor who provided Matthew Perry's drugs pleads guilty

Matthew Perry (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM

One of two doctors charged in connection with the drug overdose death of Friends star Matthew Perry pleaded guilty in a US court on Wednesday.

Mark Chavez, 54, faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to conspiring to distribute ketamine in the weeks before the actor was found dead in the pool of his Los Angeles home in October of last year.

California physician Mark Chavez (Photo by AFP)

Chavez is the third of five defendants to admit to charges filed over Perry's death, which shocked millions of fans around the world.