Diljit Dosanjh to bring Dil-Luminati Tour to Abu Dhabi

Indian singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his show in Abu Dhabi on November 9. The gig is part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which has been making headlines across the globe. Tour producers Saregama LIVE and Ripple Effect Studio have been coordinating tours across the US, Canada, and Australia – and now it’s time to bring the music to the UAE.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President – Films, Events & A&R, Saregama India Ltd. said, “We are beyond excited to bring Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking his debut performance in the city. Diljit is a global sensation and his ability to connect with audiences is incredible. At Saregama, we are committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences, and this concert, just like the ones we’ve produced across North America, Australia and India is set to be a milestone event. We look forward to creating an immersive and spectacular experience for fans, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.”

Along his concert routes, Dosanjh has introduced his mum to fans, played with Perfect singer Ed Sheeran and Badshah, of Soulmate fame. He is a hit with people across India. Fans travelled great distances to see the artiste’s back-to-back concerts in Delhi and Jaipur in India; they attracted over 120,000 fans. But it’s not only India Dosanjh has wowed; he won a whole legion of international fans when he performed at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel.

The tickets – for those who have lucked out – sold out in the UAE shortly after they were released; fans have been planning their trip to Abu Dhabi from Dubai, nearby Gulf countries and even India. Hotels in the city have begun to report 100 percent occupancy for the night and even flights are seeing a spike in booking. The influx of visitors has provided an economic boost for Abu Dhabi, enhancing tourism and supporting local businesses in the process.

Sonali, Director of Ripple Effect Studio: “The Dil-Luminati Tour has been a labour of love from start to finish, with each detail meticulously designed to create a memorable experience for fans. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the enthusiasm from fans who are eager to experience Diljit’s music live. We’re excited to share this moment with audiences in Abu Dhabi and showcase the beauty and energy of Indian music on a global platform.”

As for what you can look forward to besides his stellar act is state-of-the-art production. Each element from staging and lighting to sound quality has been meticulously crafted to ensure a memorable experience for fans. Dosanjh said, "Punjabi UAE aa gaye oye! I've been counting down the days to bring the Dil-Luminati Tour to Abu Dhabi, and I couldn't be more excited. The chance to share this experience with fans at Etihad Park is something truly special, I know we're about to make some unforgettable memories together. The love and support from fans worldwide mean everything to me, and I'm all in to make this night one for the books. Abu Dhabi, I promise it's going to be extraordinary!"