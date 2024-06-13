E-Paper

Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon's ‘The Tonight Show’

His movies Amar Singh Chamkila and Crew are currently streaming on Netflix

By ANI

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM

Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:57 AM

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is ready for his guest appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dosanjh announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. He posted a slew of photographs and captioned them: "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest."


Dosanjh has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour.

He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram, captioning it, "History has been written. BC place stadium sold out. Dil-Luminati tour."


Recently, Dosanjh appeared in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix in the UAE.

He also had a supporting role in the comedy Crew, which is also streaming on Netflix now.

