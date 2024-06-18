Diljit Dosanjh brings bhangra to Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
Diljit Dosanjh made his first appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a performance that left audiences mesmerized.
Dosanjh performed his hit songs Born To Shine and G.O.A.T. on the show.
The Amar Singh Chamkila actor ended the performance with Mai hoon Punjab.
The official YouTube channel of The Tonight Show shared a video where Fallon could be seen introducing Dosanjh with enthusiasm, proclaiming, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour making his US TV debut performing Born To Shine and G.O.A.T. Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!"
Dosanjh was dressed in a traditional Punjabi attire.
His performance resonated deeply with fans, who took to social media to express their pride and excitement.
"Bringing Punjabi flavour to the stage, the Lover singer performed two of the popular songs Born To Shine and G.O.A.T and left us all speechless," remarked one fan.
Another echoed the sentiment, celebrating Dosanjh as the first Indian singer to showcase bhangra on such a prominent talk show.
On the film front, Dosanjh was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra, and in Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Both movies are streaming on Netflix in the UAE.
His much-awaited song titled Bhairava Anthem starring Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD was also released on Monday.
Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3, scheduled to hit theatres on June 27 in the UAE.
