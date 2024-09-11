Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to direct 'Spider-Man 4'

Destin Daniel Cretton (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:08 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Tom Holland and is a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It will also make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film.

Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland starrer films, while Marc Webb directed Andrew Garfield's two Amazing Spider-Man films. Sam Raimi directed the trilogy that featured Tobey Maguire.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning on the script, with Marvel's Kevin Feige and former Sony president Amy Pascal producing.

The plot of the film is still not clear. It's uncertain if the story will be, as No Way Home left the world forgetting that teenager Peter Parker was the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

In June 2023, Holland shared that he and the producers had just held conversations to discuss a potential fourth film. "The first several sessions focused on, 'Why would we do this again?' And I believe we figured out why," Holland added.